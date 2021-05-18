Nick Gianetti

San Francisco, City by the Bay

San Francisco, City by the Bay print illustrator golden gate bridge california city by the bay san francisco cityscape city vector line art illustration
City by the Bay. Part of a series I developed featuring illustrated cityscapes driven by color scheme and popular landmarks intertwined with hidden gems. This one captures the vibe of California's golden sunshine combined with the cool waters of the bay and fog.

