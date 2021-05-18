Caveman - Rough animation

ROUGH ANIMATIONS

Regardless of the animation technique, you are going to use, having a strong rough animation as a guideline is a extremely helpful step in the process. You can either clean this animation in a frame by frame technique or you can use it as a reference for your AE cutout animation or even your 3D animation.

Rough animations are the perfect time to explore your timing, acting and pace of your animations before committing and moving forward to the clean animation where changes and adjustments are way more difficult and time consuming.

Think about it like sharpening the ax well before you cut the tree.

Character design: Freddie

Rough animation: Jordi