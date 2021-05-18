Jordi Ayguasenosa Jara
Animagic Studios

Caveman - Rough animation

Jordi Ayguasenosa Jara
Animagic Studios
Jordi Ayguasenosa Jara for Animagic Studios
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. 01.mp4
  2. 02.mp4

ROUGH ANIMATIONS

Regardless of the animation technique, you are going to use, having a strong rough animation as a guideline is a extremely helpful step in the process. You can either clean this animation in a frame by frame technique or you can use it as a reference for your AE cutout animation or even your 3D animation.

Rough animations are the perfect time to explore your timing, acting and pace of your animations before committing and moving forward to the clean animation where changes and adjustments are way more difficult and time consuming.

Think about it like sharpening the ax well before you cut the tree.

Character design: Freddie
Rough animation: Jordi

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Animagic Studios
Animagic Studios
We are remote and cloud based studio.
Hire Us

More by Animagic Studios

View profile
    • Like