Imkruglow

death stranding

death stranding 3d printdesign print kodzimagenius colorillustration bb pizza legodeathstranding kodzima lineillustration lineart legoman lego deathstranding character design design character color illustration
Death Stranding is one of my all-time favorite games. Incredible plot. To create this illustration, I used the Moi3D program with translation in Adobe Illustration.
P.S. I fell asleep during the "final" scene.

