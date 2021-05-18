Road Play Mat for Junilane (Second fragment)

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The second fragment of a big 200x200cm play mat I designed recently for Belgium based brand for Kids called Junilane.
Press "L" to let me know if you're interested in seeing more details of this big piece.
Check out more of my works:
Adobe Stock | Creative Market | Instagram