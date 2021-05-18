Webflow Services Page

My newest little website, an illustrated long-scroll page describing my skills/experience working in Webflow. View it here!

I had been planning to create a dedicated Webflow page on my portfolio for a while, but when I finally sat down to design it I was determined to make it colorful.

The most magical part of the website was also what made it complicated to develop. The loooong, layered illustration I created was perfect at desktop sizes but ultimately had to be cut apart and made into versions dependent on browser size. It was worth the hard work for such a fun viewing experience.

This page was the next logical step in my growth as a designer; I found a way to use my illustration skillset to boost my UI design work.

Designed and illustrated in Figma.

Developed in Webflow.