Jessica Warner

Webflow Services Page

Jessica Warner
Jessica Warner
Hire Me
  • Save
Webflow Services Page responsive website responsive pretty figma design figma vector art vector illustration vector illustration long scroll marketing page ui designer no code webflow responsive design ui design uiux ui webdesign
Download color palette

My newest little website, an illustrated long-scroll page describing my skills/experience working in Webflow. View it here!

I had been planning to create a dedicated Webflow page on my portfolio for a while, but when I finally sat down to design it I was determined to make it colorful.

The most magical part of the website was also what made it complicated to develop. The loooong, layered illustration I created was perfect at desktop sizes but ultimately had to be cut apart and made into versions dependent on browser size. It was worth the hard work for such a fun viewing experience.

This page was the next logical step in my growth as a designer; I found a way to use my illustration skillset to boost my UI design work.

Designed and illustrated in Figma.
Developed in Webflow.

Jessica Warner
Jessica Warner
Hopelessly creative & a lover of good design.
Hire Me

More by Jessica Warner

View profile
    • Like