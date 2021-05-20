Transparency Banking

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello!
Today i want to show u some simple mobile app animation i recently made in Figma & Blender (i really love combine this tools) 🔥
If u like this scene, u can download it as a free Figma Mockup here - https://www.figma.com/community/file/976561028463631443/Miko%C5%82aj-Ni%C5%BCnik-%3A%3A-Mobile-app-mockups