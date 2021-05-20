Mikolaj

Transparency Banking

Mikolaj
Mikolaj
  • Save
Transparency Banking 3d animation animation blender ui design 3d modeling illustration 3d transparency card card credit card bank banking transparency app mobile
Download color palette
  1. 0001-0120.mp4
  2. credit-card-static-kopia.png

Hello!

Today i want to show u some simple mobile app animation i recently made in Figma & Blender (i really love combine this tools) 🔥

If u like this scene, u can download it as a free Figma Mockup here - https://www.figma.com/community/file/976561028463631443/Miko%C5%82aj-Ni%C5%BCnik-%3A%3A-Mobile-app-mockups

Mikolaj
Mikolaj
I am passionate about product design 🚀

More by Mikolaj

View profile
    • Like