Mahrukh Parvez

Okio Interior Design Landing Page

Mahrukh Parvez
Mahrukh Parvez
  • Save
Okio Interior Design Landing Page classy interior modern dark dashboard color minimal ux ui simple flat design app
Download color palette

Hey guys 👋

This is a concept design of an Interior Design landing page, Any feedback is much appreciated.

Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it!

Press "L" to show your love ❤️️
Do Follow as well.

👉 Check out my Behance to like and follow my work.

Taken inspiration from https://dribbble.com/asaadmahmood

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Mahrukh Parvez
Mahrukh Parvez

More by Mahrukh Parvez

View profile
    • Like