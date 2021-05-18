Sašo Goričar

Day And Night Toggle Switch GIF Animation

Day And Night Toggle Switch GIF Animation 2d flat after effect 2danimation loops gifs gif animation loop animation gif
I always get fascinated with these toggle switch animations online. They can be very creative. So I decided to make my version of this toggle animation.

Tools used: Adobe After Effects
Project type: personal project
Created: April 2021

Posted on May 18, 2021
