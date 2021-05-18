Nara Mulati

Fake Happy

Nara Mulati
Fake Happy poster design illustration
This is one of a serie of posters I've made inspired by music.
This one is inspired by the music Fake Happy, from Paramore. On the poster is written "Everybody is pretending"

Posted on May 18, 2021
