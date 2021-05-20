Maria Brilkova
Aura – Brand Guidelines

Happy to share with you a shot of Aura's Brand Guidelines!
Aura Brand Identity is a mix of modern typography, strong colors, and beautiful gradients. To make sure that everything is consistent, we created these guidelines that will help in everyday design decisions.

We also published a Behance case recently and will be happy to know your thoughts!

