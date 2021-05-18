Sašo Goričar

Bell Notification GIF Animation

Bell Notification GIF Animation flat 2d after effect 2danimation loops gifs gif animation loop animation gif
We are always chasing new followers or subscribers on social media platforms. I made a new GIF around checking new buzz and bings on the notification bell.

Tools used: Adobe After Effects
Project type: personal project
Created: April 2021

Posted on May 18, 2021
