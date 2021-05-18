Vintage Badge Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I made the exciting decision to go full-time freelance back in January. Like many designers I have met, this has been a goal of mine for a long time. The past 5 months have been incredible, and super busy. I’m looking forward to growing this business, meeting more people, and creating more work for fun clients!
That being said, I will have more margin moving forward for projects, so shoot me an email if you want to work together. I specialize in everything from branding, illustration, apparel, type design, and animation.
Puttin the new Saratoga Typeface to use in this badge!