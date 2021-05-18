NienowBrand

Vintage Badge Design

Vintage Badge Design california logo retro font vintage logo work nienowbrand flowers freelance united states stars ornate design badge logo crest retro badge typeface vintage font vintage badge badge
I made the exciting decision to go full-time freelance back in January. Like many designers I have met, this has been a goal of mine for a long time. The past 5 months have been incredible, and super busy. I’m looking forward to growing this business, meeting more people, and creating more work for fun clients!

That being said, I will have more margin moving forward for projects, so shoot me an email if you want to work together. I specialize in everything from branding, illustration, apparel, type design, and animation.

Puttin the new Saratoga Typeface to use in this badge!

