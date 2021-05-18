RAINBOW in a cup ~ FLIP CUP acrylic pour painting ~ Fluid art ~

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In this step by step tutorial I will show yousimple way to create beautiful fluid art painting. I will mix my paints with few drops of Pentart silicone oil to create rainbow cells. I had a plan to roll a marble through those cells, but I like the painting as it is... So maybe I will do another one with same colours and some marble rolls. ;)
Technique: Flip cup
Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam primary yellow
- Amsterdam vermilion
- Amsterdam briliant green
- Amsterdam turquiose blue
- Windsor & Newton windsor blue
- Windsor & Newton permanent magenta
- Vallejo permanent violet
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/ISDjcU2nQjc