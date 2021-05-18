RAINBOW in a cup ~ FLIP CUP acrylic pour painting ~ Fluid art ~

In this step by step tutorial I will show yousimple way to create beautiful fluid art painting. I will mix my paints with few drops of Pentart silicone oil to create rainbow cells. I had a plan to roll a marble through those cells, but I like the painting as it is... So maybe I will do another one with same colours and some marble rolls. ;)

Technique: Flip cup

Colours:

- Amsterdam titanium white

- Amsterdam primary yellow

- Amsterdam vermilion

- Amsterdam briliant green

- Amsterdam turquiose blue

- Windsor & Newton windsor blue

- Windsor & Newton permanent magenta

- Vallejo permanent violet

My mixing paints video:

https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

Link to SPLIT CUPS:

https://paintpourstore.com/

Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15

You can follow me on

Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.

Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!

https://youtu.be/ISDjcU2nQjc