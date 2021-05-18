Alexander Hoshurenko

UI/UX Design: JumpCutter

Alexander Hoshurenko
Alexander Hoshurenko
  • Save
UI/UX Design: JumpCutter
Download color palette

Rejected design for JumpCutter - an AI-driven automatic video editing software

Posted on May 18, 2021
Alexander Hoshurenko
Alexander Hoshurenko

More by Alexander Hoshurenko

View profile
    • Like