iOS Todo app

iOS Todo app todolist ui app swiftui mobile glassmorphism ios
Being an ios developer I have a large experience in implementing apps, but I never tried to create a design for it by myself.
This is my first attempt to design a simple to-do list for the morning routine.

Posted on May 18, 2021
