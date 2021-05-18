Ethan Hackett

The Anatomy of PLG SaaS - Cover Art

Ethan Hackett
Ethan Hackett
  • Save
The Anatomy of PLG SaaS - Cover Art anatomy diagram chart report
Download color palette

Cover artwork for a report on what makes up a Product Lead Growth company.

- Designed for Clearbit.com

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Ethan Hackett
Ethan Hackett

More by Ethan Hackett

View profile
    • Like