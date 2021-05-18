Maria Gerasimova

Cicada irregular pattern

Maria Gerasimova
Maria Gerasimova
  • Save
Cicada irregular pattern animal minimal illustration geometric flat vector beetle bug fly surfacedesign print pattern cicada insect
Download color palette

Cicada is a part of my self challenge #30daysofinsectsillustration on Instagram and more about project on Behance

Artwork and other goods are available on
Society6 | Redbubble

Insta:@shushunya13.illustrator

787ecc8b96e9d9d2e23411f0406a412f
Rebound of
Cicadas purple set
By Maria Gerasimova
Maria Gerasimova
Maria Gerasimova

More by Maria Gerasimova

View profile
    • Like