Christmas Card 2020

Because of the pandemic I spent my first Christmas Eve abroad in 2020. We couldn't see many friends and family, so we've sent a holiday postcard.

Each tree contains an event from 25th December that is connected to the stars.

1642 – Isaac Newton is born.

1758 – Halley’s Comet is sighted by Johann Georg Palitzsch.

1899 – Humprey Bogart is born.

1968 – Apollo 8 performs the first successful Trans-Earth injection maneuver.

2004 – The orbiter releases the Huygens probe which successfully landed on Titan on January 14, 2005.

2020 – It’s been a tough year, so... Happy Holidays, you star!

