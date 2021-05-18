Arnold Kotra

Christmas Card 2020

Arnold Kotra
Arnold Kotra
  • Save
Christmas Card 2020 trivia christmas postcard
Download color palette

Because of the pandemic I spent my first Christmas Eve abroad in 2020. We couldn't see many friends and family, so we've sent a holiday postcard.

Each tree contains an event from 25th December that is connected to the stars.

1642 – Isaac Newton is born.
1758 –  Halley’s Comet is sighted by Johann Georg Palitzsch.
1899 – Humprey Bogart is born.
1968 – Apollo 8 performs the first successful Trans-Earth injection maneuver.
2004 – The orbiter releases the Huygens probe which successfully landed on Titan on January 14, 2005.
2020 – It’s been a tough year, so... Happy Holidays, you star!

Source Wikipedia.org

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Arnold Kotra
Arnold Kotra
Designing & Branding Digital Products

More by Arnold Kotra

View profile
    • Like