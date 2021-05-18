Christmas Card 2020

Trending designs to inspire you
Because of the pandemic I spent my first Christmas Eve abroad in 2020. We couldn't see many friends and family, so we've sent a holiday postcard.
Each tree contains an event from 25th December that is connected to the stars.
1642 – Isaac Newton is born.
1758 – Halley’s Comet is sighted by Johann Georg Palitzsch.
1899 – Humprey Bogart is born.
1968 – Apollo 8 performs the first successful Trans-Earth injection maneuver.
2004 – The orbiter releases the Huygens probe which successfully landed on Titan on January 14, 2005.
2020 – It’s been a tough year, so... Happy Holidays, you star!
Source Wikipedia.org