Headphones bluetooth searching

Hello! This is my first 3D animation - concept, simple mobile app which allow you to connect headphones via bluetooth :)

If u like this scene, u can download it as a free Figma Mockup here - https://www.figma.com/community/file/976561028463631443/Miko%C5%82aj-Ni%C5%BCnik-%3A%3A-Mobile-app-mockups