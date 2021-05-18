Mikolaj

Headphones bluetooth searching

Headphones bluetooth searching animation design 3d modeling illustration mobile ui mobile app mobile mockup figma search searching bluetooth headphones 3d animation animation 3d headset
Hello! This is my first 3D animation - concept, simple mobile app which allow you to connect headphones via bluetooth :)

If u like this scene, u can download it as a free Figma Mockup here - https://www.figma.com/community/file/976561028463631443/Miko%C5%82aj-Ni%C5%BCnik-%3A%3A-Mobile-app-mockups

I am passionate about product design 🚀

