Papyrus Comic Sans Coin

Is it a lucky coin? Is it an unlucky coin? They said it couldn’t be done, that it shouldn’t be done – using both Papyrus AND Comic Sans at the same time is the fevered dream of a mad man! No matter how this coin lands, you're going to lose the toss. I made this terrible atrocity: https://www.mattgyver.com/store/papyrus-comic-sans-coin

Posted on May 18, 2021
