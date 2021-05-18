Portofolio Landing page

Radu Dan Gratian

Hello everyone,

I present to you a landing page for a photo portfolio in the theme of pastel colors. The photos used are taken in a traditional Romanian environment, in a museum of the Romanian peasant.

If you liked it, I'm waiting for you to follow me, and if the photo caught your attention, I'm waiting for you on Instagram where you can see several different photos.

https://www.instagram.com/rdan.jpg/

Posted on May 18, 2021
