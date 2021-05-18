CARUSA car dealership

Concept

CARUSA is a car dealership in Los Angeles. I was hired to create the complete brand identity, after different alternatives, my wife proposed CARUSA as the brand name; the clients considered that it was perfect since it brings together the words CAR and USA, which is the perfect combination to link the brand’s name with the product and the target market

Shape

I wanted to avoid the idea of representing the brand’s name using a car illustration, which has been executed thousands of times. After different combinations, I discovered that the two A vowels could be adapted to represent two wheels, and I could use the remaining letters to represent the car shape. The final result is a simple concept showing the brand name on wheels, or in other words, a company moving forward.

Typography

The selected typography is bold and simple. I decided to write the whole name in lower case to represent the concept properly and complement it with the CAR DEALERSHIP tagline

Color

Color selection was based on the combination suggested by the customer