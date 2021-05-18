Ladan

Car Rental Mobile Application Design

Ladan
Ladan
  • Save
Car Rental Mobile Application Design service app ui mobile app car rental app creative trend ux clean ui
Download color palette

Hello!
These are the latest shots of my design exploration for the car rental app (www.erboycar.com.tr).

What do you think about this design? I'm waiting for your feedbacks⁣! 🔥

Please press "L" if you like it or save it for inspirations :)

Open to the freelance project: ladansh90@gmail.com

Have a nice day! 🤩

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Ladan
Ladan

More by Ladan

View profile
    • Like