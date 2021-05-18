Kusumo Diharjo

Circle logo design

Kusumo Diharjo
Kusumo Diharjo
  • Save
Circle logo design brand and identity design logo design colorful branding logo infinity gems logo gemstone circle logo circle
Download color palette

A circle that connects to each other, the color of the logo shows that natural stone has many colors .
Usually a business that sells gemstones will create a logo that resembles a gemstone. But this is a little different, the circle are taken as a business name because the universe is basically infinite, and circle are one of those symbols that have no end.

Kusumo Diharjo
Kusumo Diharjo

More by Kusumo Diharjo

View profile
    • Like