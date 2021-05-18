Circle logo design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
A circle that connects to each other, the color of the logo shows that natural stone has many colors .
Usually a business that sells gemstones will create a logo that resembles a gemstone. But this is a little different, the circle are taken as a business name because the universe is basically infinite, and circle are one of those symbols that have no end.