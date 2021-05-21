Rogue Studio

Into the Stratasbeer Full Label

Into the Stratasbeer Full Label chicago beers space astronaut urban brew labs cpg packaging packaging beer label design marketing label illustration beer packaging beer can beer illustration packaging design graphic design typography illustration design branding beer branding beer label
Into the Stratasbeer is the brand new beer from Urban Brew Labs. Coming out soon! Named after the mixture of strata and galaxy hops this double dry-hopped IPA is loaded with flavor that will send your tastebuds blasting off into space. Take the trip into the stratasbeer soon! Design by Justin Vinalon

