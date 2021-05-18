Oliver Ruebener

Transposit Homepage Redesign

Rebrand and redesign of the Transposit homepage.
Check it out on www.transposit.com
Had a lot of fun with this. I even coded the hero animation / interactive slider, which I think brings a lot of delight to the homepage.

