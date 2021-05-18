Mahdi Gharib

Airpods Manager App 🎧

Mahdi Gharib
Mahdi Gharib
  • Save
Airpods Manager App 🎧 apple airpods apple airpods concept uiux figma uidesigner uidesign ui
Download color palette

Recently I’ve been playing more and more with Figma and I just made this Concept using that, an app to manage your Airpods with.
Don't forget to hit L if you liked it! ✌🏻🏀
Make sure to follow me on instagram for more!
ig.com/mahdiigharib

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Mahdi Gharib
Mahdi Gharib

More by Mahdi Gharib

View profile
    • Like