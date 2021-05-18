Alex Bobadilla

Campaign Manager Exploration

Alex Bobadilla
Alex Bobadilla
  • Save
Campaign Manager Exploration banners filters tables ui dashboard ui dashboard design dashboard manager campaign manager campaign
Download color palette

Campaign managers are often pretty complex interfaces, I've been working on simplifying the interaction with them.
You can check out more here
https://brands.rappi.com/

Alex Bobadilla
Alex Bobadilla
strategic thinking, simplicity and amazingness 🤸🏻‍♀️

More by Alex Bobadilla

View profile
    • Like