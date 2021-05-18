Hubhead Ggeometric Sans-Serif Font

Introducing HUBHEAD, a brand new product of the Headfonts collection. Hubhead is a friendly, legible, geometric sans-serif font with soft rounded characters parts that pass over the x-height. This simple font was created to be easy to read and integrate in any design project that requires a charismatic, smooth sans by itself or as a companion for a decorative, display font.

Hubhead is utilitarian and clean with minimal decorative accents. Hubhead has uppercase and lowercase characters, 278 glyphs, alternative glyph for letter "a" and extensive Latin script language support. This font features a single-story lowercase “g” and “a”, circular bowls, geometric construction and a overall contemporary appearance, that will definitely come in handy when designing high quality material with a minimal, professional look.

Product content:

HUBHEAD Regular



OTF file format

Long term support

Free features for the next updates

Extensive Latin script language support

Upper and lowercase font

I am looking forward to see what you make using HUBHEAD, feel free to tag me on Instagram @headfonts!