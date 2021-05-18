Daily UI Challenge #03 | Landing Page

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Good afternoon,
I present the third project of the #DailyUI challenge. In this case I created a landing page for the hotel brand "Hilton Hotels". I have tried to play with dark tones and a simple but effective design.
Any questions or corrections will be well received.
I hope you like it!
---------------------------------------------------------
Buenas tardes,
Les presento el tercer proyecto del desafío #DailyUI. En este caso, creé una pagina de bienvenida de la marca hotelera "Hilton Hoteles". He intentado jugar con tonos oscuros y un diseño simple pero eficaz.
Cualquier duda o corrección será bien recibida.
¡Espero que les guste!