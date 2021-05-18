Daily UI Challenge #03 | Landing Page

Good afternoon,

I present the third project of the #DailyUI challenge. In this case I created a landing page for the hotel brand "Hilton Hotels". I have tried to play with dark tones and a simple but effective design.

Any questions or corrections will be well received.

I hope you like it!

---------------------------------------------------------

Buenas tardes,

Les presento el tercer proyecto del desafío #DailyUI. En este caso, creé una pagina de bienvenida de la marca hotelera "Hilton Hoteles". He intentado jugar con tonos oscuros y un diseño simple pero eficaz.

Cualquier duda o corrección será bien recibida.

¡Espero que les guste!