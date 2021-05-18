Roxy Acevedo

Modura | E-commerce Mobile App

Roxy Acevedo
Roxy Acevedo
  • Save
Modura | E-commerce Mobile App interface logo design icon design ios app design clothing brand ecommerce mobile app design mobile ui app icon ux ui logo design
Download color palette

An e-commerce mobile app concept for a fictitious sustainable clothing brand, including custom designed logo and icons. (Images are not mine)

Roxy Acevedo
Roxy Acevedo

More by Roxy Acevedo

View profile
    • Like