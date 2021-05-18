Apoorvaa S

Food app

Apoorvaa S
Apoorvaa S
  • Save
Food app figma foodapp uidesign
Download color palette

Hey guys,
I create this food app using figma, How is it?

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Apoorvaa S
Apoorvaa S

More by Apoorvaa S

View profile
    • Like