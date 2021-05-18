K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 81 - 83

These little creatures are getting used to being printed! On these 3 mini business cards, you can see the poster and the two species that I created for Vivarium, my Master’s degree project in Media Design. The game is not available anymore but if you want to burn some brain cells (but in a cute way) reading my thesis about AI in design, click here! >> https://k-1.ooo/vivarium

