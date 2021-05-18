Camille Rattoni

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 81 - 83

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 81 - 83 made with figma moo.com minicard business card visit card limited edition self branding evolution survival creatures vector art illustration media design artificial intelligence machine learning
These little creatures are getting used to being printed! On these 3 mini business cards, you can see the poster and the two species that I created for Vivarium, my Master’s degree project in Media Design. The game is not available anymore but if you want to burn some brain cells (but in a cute way) reading my thesis about AI in design, click here! >> https://k-1.ooo/vivarium

Follow me to discover new designs everyday in the next couple of weeks here and on https://k-1.ooowww.instagram.com/koya.liwww.fb.me/K1Kdesignwww.deviantart.com/koyakoya

