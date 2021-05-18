K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 84 - 85

I’ve participated in the Global Game Jam several times! These business cards are illustrated with the home screen of Cuttle Scouts, a game created at Yverdon-les-Bains castle with 5 friends. It was our very first game jam, in 2017!

Learn more about this game and download it from: https://k-1.ooo/cuttle-scouts-ggj-2017

—

