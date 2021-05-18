Interland - Google Book

“Interland: avventure digitali. In viaggio col nonno alla scoperta del Web” is the new book that I illustrated 📘 for Google, created in collaboration with FondazioneMondoDigitale, Altroconsumo and Polizia di stato.

I'm really enthusiastic to have been part of this project 🥰

Link to download it for free! https://beinternetawesome.withgoogle.com/it_it/interlandavventuredigitali