Wróżka Cipuszka - blog logo

Recently We had the pleasure of preparing branding and naming for the blog dedicated for girl community. Girl power and self-acceptance connected with gynecological knowledge . How do you like it? You can see result on: www.wrozkacipuszka.com

Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️

Soon more! 🙌

Would you like to create your own brand or rebrand currently, but you do not know where to start?

Write at mpelinski@peltone.art

Enjoy and have a nice day! 🚀

www.peltone.art