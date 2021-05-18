Trina Parkin

We're looking for a graphic designer to join our design team at Likemind. We need someone with a strong visual design background and excellent layout and typography skills. This role will consist of a lot of web design so get your portfolios ready! Please send all applications to this link.
https://jobs.lever.co/inboxlab/cc97ac8b-3c5a-405c-b2f8-72063c19a6da

Likemind is an incredible company! Our mission is to expand perspectives through the wonder of learning. We create brands focused on learning and education. We have amazing company benefits with a phenomenal culture based on respect and growth. Likemind.com

Posted on May 18, 2021
