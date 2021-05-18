Malley Design

OneProtection Mark

The founders of OneProtection have a bold vision: to change the world of income protection insurance. Bold vision calls for a bold visual identity and digital presence. We partnered with OneProtection to craft a graphic system, website and app to help educate, demonstrate and bring clarity to this critical area of financial planning. With a mantra of "simple but powerful," we focused on planetary and atmospheric layers to symbolize protection, hopeful horizons and the layers of the system itself.

Posted on May 18, 2021
