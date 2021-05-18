Josh Rinard
Chanel Art of Simplicity

Josh Rinard for Juniors Creative
Chanel Art of Simplicity typography design gradient holographic advertisement advert ad minimalist minimal bottle chanel parfum perfume luxurious luxury idenity brand branding
100 year anniversary ad for Chanel Nº5.
Loved this advert layout from Michael Moodie, and had to play around with it myself.

Rebound of
The Art of Simplicity
By Michael Moodie
