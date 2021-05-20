Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I worked on a series of icons and illustrations for Hydralyte. Causes of dehydration: exercise, alcohol, travel. Effects of dehydration: headache, dizziness, fatigue. As you probably guessed from the name, Hydralyte hydrates faster than just drinking water.
However you choose to do it, stay hydrated, folks! 🌊