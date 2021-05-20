The Point Studio

Stay Hydrated

Stay Hydrated causes effects liquid hydralyte icon skin wellness hydration branding illustration
I worked on a series of icons and illustrations for Hydralyte. Causes of dehydration: exercise, alcohol, travel. Effects of dehydration: headache, dizziness, fatigue. As you probably guessed from the name, Hydralyte hydrates faster than just drinking water. ⁠

However you choose to do it, stay hydrated, folks! 🌊⁠

