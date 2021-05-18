Jeremiah Shaw

NFT 05 - Shakey Eyes

NFT 05 - Shakey Eyes warm tones poster motion design shakey wobbly eye animation illustration c4d 3d
When you've got that wobbly vision...

Available now on Foundation.

Comes with Limited Edition 18x24" poster signed by me.

High-res wallpaper png graphix in the downloads section. Personal use only!

Posted on May 18, 2021
Making geos in a bread closet.
