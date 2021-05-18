Kevin Aryo

Contact Book App

Kevin Aryo
Kevin Aryo
Contact Book App
Hii good people!

Ever feel bored of your phone default contact app? Maybe my latest design exploration here will be your answer, changeable color and detailed contact list. Fresh, simple yet detailed contact book app for you.

I also submitted this concept app to design chalenge in UpLabs, consider giving me an upvote.
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/contact-book-app-design-exploration

Thank you, have a nice day!
contact me at : nxfleuret@gmail.com

