👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hii good people!
Ever feel bored of your phone default contact app? Maybe my latest design exploration here will be your answer, changeable color and detailed contact list. Fresh, simple yet detailed contact book app for you.
I also submitted this concept app to design chalenge in UpLabs, consider giving me an upvote.
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/contact-book-app-design-exploration
Thank you, have a nice day!
------------------------------------------
contact me at : nxfleuret@gmail.com