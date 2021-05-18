Vect+

Letter V + Carrot

Vect+
Vect+
  • Save
Letter V + Carrot design logo 2021 trend logo logo designer modern minimalist flat logo o p q r s t u v w q y z a b c d e f g h i j k l m carrot app icon vector mark illustration creative letter logo logo design branding logo letter v
Download color palette

Happy to share my recent unused branding project , Here I simply combine letter v with Carrot , Let me know your thinking on it , Thank you so much,

Contact for freelance work : logovect@gmail.com

Vect+
Vect+
Hello! I'm Freelance logo & Brand identity Designer

More by Vect+

View profile
    • Like