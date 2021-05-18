Ronald Jardim

Study 03 - Berlin Inspired

Study 03 - Berlin Inspired
Study 03 - Made this one inspired by the Architecture of the Arndt Gymnasium in Berlin, its something I really loved for the clean lines and bold design.
Posted on May 18, 2021
