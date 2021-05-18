Harsh Arora

Daily UI 006 | LinkedIn's User Profile | Designed by @hrsd4ror4

Daily UI 006 | LinkedIn's User Profile | Designed by @hrsd4ror4
Daily UI 006 - User Profiles are a badge which people carry if it's a social media platform. So the user's information should be real, should be authentic and should be useful.

I chose LinkedIn because of two reasons -

🖊 ️My user profile seems very cluttered when it comes to visual parameters because it has everything in the first-fold of my application's screen, such as, my designation, my current employment status, my bio and my about section - too much of text. This type of layout makes it visually dull.

📣 Setting up information hierarchy in the right way to display it in the correct way for people who can be the potential leads was my purpose to bring this new layout.

