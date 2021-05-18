Luxury minimalist logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Do you want Logo Design and business card design?
I love to create Logo, business card Design. The logo and business card i will create for Any Company.
If you need any type of logo and business card design please visit my Link:
Order account :
minimalist logo design : https://bit.ly/2Gfc4MI
luxury minimalist modern unique business logo : https://bit.ly/32IXrsu
luxury real estate logo: https://bit.ly/38VIirR
professional cleaning service logo: https://bit.ly/2R3YNc3
vector tracing gig: https://bit.ly/2RY0dbO
************************
Services I Offer:
1. Simple, Unique, luxury, minimalist, modern, Creative & business card.
2. Logo design within 24 hours delivery.
3. Best Customer Support.
4. Unlimited Revisions.
5. Vector, Ai, PDF, PSD,
6. Transparent PNG, JPG files will be provide
7. Best HD Quality Result
** Thanks a lot. **