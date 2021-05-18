Sean Brice
ActiveCampaign PRIDE 2021 — Holographic sticker concept

ActiveCampaign PRIDE 2021 — Holographic sticker concept events branding retro typographic typography team rainbow holographic stickers swag politics diversity gay pride month pride
Concept for part of this year's PRIDE swag offering. Leaning into the rainbow shimmer of the holographic vs. the usual take on rainbow. More to come here as the team continues exploring!

