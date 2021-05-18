Øyvind Nordeide Hjartnes

Subscriptions manager

Øyvind Nordeide Hjartnes
Øyvind Nordeide Hjartnes
  • Save
Subscriptions manager designkit designchallenge app manager subscriptions
Download color palette

Design challenge:

Design a subscription organization app that will keep track of all your subscriptions and bills and will alert you as the payment date arrives. The app may also have an integrated payment system for automatic payments of bills.

Illustration by DesignKit

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Øyvind Nordeide Hjartnes
Øyvind Nordeide Hjartnes
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Øyvind Nordeide Hjartnes

View profile
    • Like