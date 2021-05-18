Eric

Mothman

Eric
Eric
  • Save
Mothman comic book horror horror comics mothman lofi retro design vintage comic book art debaser truegrittexturesupply true grit texture supply procreate procreate art illustration art graphicdesign character design graphic design low brow art comic book art design
Download color palette

Non commissioned illustration series inspired by my love vintage horror comics, the bizarre, and listening to various podcasts on these infamous, mysterious, and elusive creatures that haunt the hills of West Virginia.

Eric
Eric

More by Eric

View profile
    • Like