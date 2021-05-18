Illustrative Mobile App Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I'm working on a mobile app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
Illustrations are great for taking people on a journey, actively engaging consumers and defining a brand style. I chose these simple illustrations that are very literal and thus a bit comical. Humor has been proven to be received better by all age groups than serious, direct information.
The color yellow has been used as it is lively, happy and represents playfulness. However, since it is relentlessly cheerful it has been used only in the illustrations and the rest of the design has been kept to a minimal of black and white.
